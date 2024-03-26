Dodgers’ Ohtani Says He’s Never Bet on Sports or Used Bookie
(Bloomberg) -- Shohei Ohtani, who signed a record $700 million contract with baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers, said he’s never bet on sports or used a bookmaker, addressing gambling allegations that led to the firing of his friend and interpreter last week.
