An increase in farm fires was witnessed in the states of Punjab and Haryana during the period from September to October compared to the same time in 2022 according to Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) data. This data covers the period from September 15 to October 15, reported HT .

Experts suggest that an early withdrawal of the southwest monsoon resulted in early harvest this year has advanced the dates of stubble burning as well.

While Haryana has experienced nearly three times the number of farm fires, increasing from 168 instances last year to 542 this year, Punjab has seen only a marginal increase, with 1,388 farm fires this year compared to 1,238 last year.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) has been in the "moderate" to "poor" categories for the past few weeks. A rise in temperature is also expected due to an approaching western disturbance, which may bring rain on Monday and Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The peak contribution of farm fires to Delhi's PM2.5 usually occurs in the first week of November as per Data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). The highest single-day contribution of farm fires to Delhi last year was 34%, recorded on November 3.

A professor and principal scientist at IARI and part of the Consortium for Research on Agroecosystem Monitoring and Modelling from Space (CREAMS), V.K. Sehgal said, "Overall, there has not been much of a difference in the farm fires as harvesting began earlier than usual. Last year, rains delayed harvesting in large parts of Punjab and Haryana till the second week of October."

Data is collected from each state at CREAMS before being sent to the Union ministry of environment and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). Sehgal further added “This early harvesting and subsequent stubble burning may give the impression that more fires are occurring this time, but more crop has also been harvested, which is leading to this count."

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Former head of the Central Pollution Control Board's air laboratory Dipankar Saha said, "If harvesting is done early and the stubbles are burnt earlier, the impact on air quality will be not as harsh because the meteorological conditions, like good wind speed and high temperatures, help disperse pollutants," reported HT.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!