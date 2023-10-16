Does early harvest, stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana lead to more ‘farm fires’? What Delhi's AQI data shows
Haryana experiences three times more farm fires in September-October while Punjab sees marginal increase.
An increase in farm fires was witnessed in the states of Punjab and Haryana during the period from September to October compared to the same time in 2022 according to Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) data. This data covers the period from September 15 to October 15, reported HT.