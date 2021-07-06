Domestic air passenger traffic expected to grow 42% sequentially in June: Icra

Air traffic picked after the lockdown was lifted in May 2020 and rose every month till March 2021 before the second wave of covid-19 hit the country. In May, the government set a cap stating that India will be able to sell seats up to 50% of their total capacity on domestic flights citing a high number of infections and as travel demand fell during the second wave of the pandemic. However, the government on 5 June allowed airlines to sell up to 65% of their total capacity.

