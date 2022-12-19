Domestic air traffic went up 52.19% this year compared to 2021: DGCA

Domestic air traffic went up 52.19% this year compared to 2021: DGCA2 min read . 07:19 PM IST
- DGCA said the passengers carried by the domestic airlines during January-November 2022 were 1105.10 lakhs as against 726.11 lakh registered in 2021
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Monday that the number of domestic air travellers during the January-November period increased by 52.19 per cent. The monthly growth of passengers carried by domestic airlines registered a growth of 11.6 per cent, the DGCA said.
In a release, the DGCA also said that the passengers carried by the domestic airlines during January-November 2022 were 1105.10 lakhs as against 726.11 lakh registered in 2021.
“Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January- November 2022 were 1105.10 lakhs as against 726.11 lakhs during the corresponding period of the previous year thereby registering annual growth of 52.19 per cent and monthly growth of 11.06 per cent," the DGCA said.
The aviation regulatory body said the overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines for the month of November 2022 has been 0.25 per cent. It also listed the reasons for cancellation such as weather, technical or operational.
A total of 41.7 per cent flights were cancelled due to technical reasons, while 31.6 per cent flights were cancelled due to weather-related reasons.
On passenger complaints during the month of November, the air regulatory body said, “During November 2022, a total of 403 passenger-related complaints had been received by the scheduled domestic airlines."
“The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried for the month of November 2022 has been around 0.35," it said. While Alliance Air received the highest number of complaints, Star Air, Air India, Fly Big, Akasa Air, Spice Jet followed it.
Refunds made the top reason for complaints by domestic passengers. It was followed by baggage, flight problem, customer service, staff behaviour and catering.
In other news, DGCA has introduced new features on its e-governance platform for stakeholders, including the facility to fetch pilots' flying hours on a real-time basis that will also help in faster processing of licence applications
Besides, the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) database has been integrated with the civil aviation ministry's heli-sewa portal that will allow speedier processing of landing requests.
(With agency inputs)
