‘Domestic value addition in electronics manufacturing can reach 30% soon’
The industry is seeking a production-linked incentive scheme for component manufacturing, says Sunil Vachani, founder and executive chairman of Dixon Technologies
New Delhi: Domestic electronics manufacturing is likely to see a ramp up of local value addition, in terms of components being made locally—instead of only the final product being assembled here. This is being done by localizing non-semiconductor components, which account for roughly half of the bill of materials (BoM) cost of a mobile phone. This can lead to domestic component value of up to 30% of the cost of a device, said Sunil Vachani, founder and executive chairman of Noida-headquartered contract manufacturer, Dixon Technologies, in an interview with Mint.