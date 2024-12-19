Dominique Pelicot from France has been found guilty of drugging and raping his ex-wife, Gisele Pelicot, along with 50 other men. Dominique has been sentenced to 20 years in jail.
The court pronounced the verdict on Thursday and convicted Dominique for distributing pictures of Gisele, as reported by BBC. He has also been convicted for circulating sexual images of their daughter Caroline and the wives of his sons.
What we know so far?
Dominique, 72, has confessed to drugging his ex-wife and hiring people online to rape her. He, along with 50 others, raped Gisele for nearly a decade.
In France, the trial has become known as the Affaire Mazan, after the village near Avignon where the Pelicots lived.
The men found guilty of aggravated rape include:
Mohamed Rafaa
Ludovick Blemeur
Patrick Aron
Abdelali Dallal
Grégory Serviol
Cedric Grassot
Cendric Venzin
Joseph Cocco
Hassan Ouamou
Redouane El Farihi
Jean Tirano
Saifeddine Ghabi is acquitted of rape and attempted rape. He is found guilty of sexual assault.
Ahmed Tbarik
Paul-Koikoi Grovogui
Omar Douiri
Husamettin Dogan
Romain Vandevelde
Jean-Marc LeLoup
Andy Rodriguez is found guilty of attempted rape and aggravating factors.
Vincent Coullet
Adrien Longeron is found guilty of aggravated rape and child abuse imagery.
Hughes Malago is found guilty of attempted rape and two aggravating factors.
Jean-Luc LA
Fabien Sotton
Karim Sebaoui is found guilty of aggravated rape and having child abuse imagery.
Redouane Azougagh
Joan Kawai
Cyprien Culieras
Mathieu Dartus
Quentin Hennebert
Cyril Beaubis
Philippe Leleu
Nizar Hamida
Boris Moulin
Dominique Davies
Jerome Vilela
Didier Sambuchi
Simoné Mekenese
