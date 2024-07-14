Donald Trump shooting update: The gunman who attempted to assassinate former US President Donald Trump at an outdoor rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, has been identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Donald Trump shooting update: The gunman who attempted to assassinate Donald Trump former US President and 2024 US Presidential candidate, at an outdoor rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, has been identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, reported New York Post. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following the attack, the assailant was shot dead by Secret Service agents.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!