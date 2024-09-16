Donald Trump 2nd assassination attempt news: What did FBI say on Florida golf course shooting?

  • Former President survived a second assassination attempt, prompting an FBI investigation after shots were fired near Trump International Golf Course in Florida.

Updated16 Sep 2024, 08:24 AM IST
Law enforcement officers talk to each other as they work after reports of shots fired outside Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump's Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. September 15, 2024. (Image: Reuters)
Law enforcement officers talk to each other as they work after reports of shots fired outside Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. September 15, 2024. (Image: Reuters)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced that it “is investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination,” as reported by CNN. Former United States President and Republican nominee for the 2024 US elections, Donald Trump, survived second assassination attempt after shots were fired near the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida.

This 2nd assasination attempt just came two months after the former president was the target of an attempted assassination at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

 

During a press conference on Sunday, West Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw reported that the Secret Service fired shots around 1:30 p.m. ET. Bradshaw explained that a Secret Service agent confronted an individual after noticing a rifle barrel. The suspect, who was arrested, was reportedly between 300 and 500 yards from Trump, as reported by CNN.

As per AP report, US Secret Service agents opened fire after seeing a person with a firearm near the golf course on Sunday. The firearm was identified as an AK-style one and was recovered near the golf course, the report added.

Spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi in a statement on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), said that the Secret Service is investigating “a protective incident involving Trump" which happened shortly before 2 pm on September 15.

What did Trump say after the assasination attempt

Following the shooting incident, the Republican presidential candidate said “There were gunshots in my vicinity, but I want you to hear this from me first: I AM SAFE AND WELL! Before rumours get out of hand, know that I am okay. Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER! I will always appreciate your support."

Who is the suspect?

The suspect, Ryan Routh, was arrested after he fled the crime spot, leaving behind his AK-47 style rifle and GoPro camera. The suspect left an AK-47-style assault rifle and other items at the scene and fled in a vehicle but was later arrested. According to a Bloomberg report based on CNN information, Ryan Routh's purported social media account contained multiple posts condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including messages calling for foreign soldiers to defend Ukraine. The profile has since been suspended.

 

 

16 Sep 2024, 08:24 AM IST
