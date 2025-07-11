Donald Trump imposes 35% tariff on Canadian imports to US, effective August 1

US President Donald Trump on Thursday, 11 July, announced a 35% tariff rate for goods imported from Canada, starting August 1. This comes days after Donald Trump had announced on 28 June, that he was terminating trade negotiation talks with Canada.

“If Canada works with me to stop the flow of Fentanyl, we will, perhaps, consider an adjustment to this letter. These Tariffs may be modified, upward or downward, depending on our relationship with your Country”, US President Donald Trump concluded his letter.

Donald Trump's Tariff Letter to Canada It is a Great Honor for me to send you this letter in that it demonstrates the strength and commitment of our Trading Relationship, and the fact that the United States of America has agreed to continue working with Canada, despite Canada having financially retaliated against the United States. As you will recall, the United States imposed Tariffs on Canada to deal with our Nation's Fentanyl crisis, which is caused, in part, by Canada's failure to stop the drugs from pouring into our Country. Instead of working with the United States, Canada retaliated with its own Tariffs. Starting August 1, 2025, we will charge Canada a Tariff of 35% on Canadian products sent into the United States, separate from all Sectoral Tariffs. Goods transshipped to evade this higher Tariff will be subject to that higher Tariff. As you are aware, there will be no Tariff if Canada, or companies within your Country, decide to build or manufacture product within the United States and, in fact, we will do everything possible to get approvals quickly, professionally, and routinely-In other words, in a matter of weeks.

If for any reason you decide to raise your Tariffs, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added onto the 35% that we charge.

Also, I must mention that the flow of Fentanyl is hardly the only challenge we have with Canada, which has many Tariff, and Non-Tariff, Policies and Trade Barriers, which cause unsustainable

Trade Deficits against the United States. Canada charges extraordinary Tariffs to our Dairy Farmers up to 400%-and that is even assuming our Dairy Farmers even have access to sell their products to the people of Canada. The Trade Deficit is a major threat to our Economy and, indeed, our National Security!

Trump Proposes Blanket Tariff of 20% Donald Trump on Thursday said that he planned to impose blanket tariffs of 15% or 20% on most trade partners, adding that the European Union and Canada could receive tariff letters by Friday.

"Not everybody has to get a letter. You know that. We’re just setting our tariffs," Trump told NBC News.

“We're just going to say all of the remaining countries are going to pay, whether it’s 20% or 15%. We’ll work that out now,” Trump was quoted as saying by the network.

US-Canada trade deals under Donald Trump Trump's trade woes against Canada started in November 2024, even before he became President when he announced plans to place 25 per cent tariffs on all imports from the country saying that it failed to secure its respective borders with the US.

On February 1, Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on Canada as promised, only to backtrack to a one-month pause. The tariffs were implemented March 4, after which a trade war began, with Canada imposing retaliatory tariffs.

Meanwhile, Trump's steel and aluminium import tariffs, as well as auto tariffs continued to hurt Canada even as it escaped his Liberation Day tariff barrage.

In May, two separate federal courts invalidated some of Trump’s steepest tariffs, including 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods.

Trade talks between Canada and the US began in mid-June at the G7 Summit, when Canadian President Mark Carney indicated a deal within 30 days. However, Trump on June 27 said the talks were ‘over’, as a result of Canada’s plans to move forward with a tax on US technology companies.