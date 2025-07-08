Trump announces 50% tariff on copper imports, threatens 200% tariff on pharmaceuticals

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (July 8) that his administration will impose a 50 percent tariff on copper imports, escalating his push to reshape American trade policy through aggressive tariffs.

“Today we're doing copper,” Trump said during a cabinet meeting, confirming the decision to raise duties on one of the most widely used industrial metals.

Pharmaceuticals may be next In a further escalation, Trump also warned that pharmaceuticals could face an even steeper tariff, though he suggested the move would not be immediate.

“They're going to be tariffed at a very, very high rate, like 200 percent,” Trump said, adding that the measure would be announced soon and take effect after at least a year.

Trade policy in focus The move to hike copper tariffs is the latest in a series of protectionist measures aimed at reshaping global supply chains and reducing the US trade deficit. It comes amid ongoing tensions with major trade partners and ahead of a broader review of tariffs on key sectors including steel, aluminum, and electronics.

Trump’s comments mark a continuation of his aggressive trade stance, which has already seen sweeping duties imposed on goods and a push for bilateral deals.