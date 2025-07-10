Trump biographer Michael Wolff recalls chilling final words from Epstein before death

Michael Wolff, journalist and Donald Trump's biographer, claimed he may have received one of the final messages from Jeffrey Epstein, convicted sexual predator, before the disgraced financier was found dead in a New York jail in 2019.

Wolff, known for chronicling Donald Trump’s rise to power, said Epstein contacted him through a lawyer just hours before his death.

“I believe that I got the last message from him before he died,” Wolff revealed on The Daily Beast Podcast.

“And this came through one of his lawyers on a Friday evening. He died on Saturday morning.”

Wolff said the message was in response to a casual inquiry about Epstein’s well-being. The convicted sex offender replied: “Still hanging around.”

The remark, which Wolff interpreted as a dry joke at the time, gained chilling significance after Epstein was found hanged in his cell the next day.

Wolff on Epstein’s death Despite the Justice Department’s 2023 conclusion that Epstein died by suicide, Wolff expressed skepticism about both the official narrative and conspiracy theories.

“He could not, as described, have killed himself,” Wolff said.

“As the circumstances presented, he could not have been murdered.”

Pressed for his own theory, Wolff admitted: “I don’t know.”

Epstein asked Wolff to write his story Wolff also revealed that Epstein had approached him in 2014 about writing a book on him, but he declined.

Epstein, a convicted sex trafficker with deep ties to political and financial elites, was being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York when he died on August 10, 2019.

Trump promised ‘Epstein Files,’ DOJ finds no client list Trump, who once socialised with Epstein but later distanced himself, had vowed on the campaign trail to release the so-called “Epstein files.” However, the Justice Department announced on Monday (July 7) that no such client list exists and that there is no evidence Epstein was murdered.

“There is no indication that Mr. Epstein maintained a list of clients,” the DOJ stated.

Trump slams focus on Epstein Trump lashed out Tuesday (July 8) at questions over the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, expressing disbelief that the disgraced financier continues to dominate public interest.

“Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years,” Trump said during a Cabinet meeting when a reporter asked Attorney General Pam Bondi about newly released files related to the case.

“And are people still talking about this guy, this creep? That is unbelievable. Do you want to waste the time?” Trump asked pointedly. “I mean, I can’t believe you’re asking a question on Epstein at a time like this, where we’re having some of the greatest success and also tragedy, with what happened in Texas. It just seems like a desecration.”

Bondi on Epstein "client list" Attorney General Pam Bondi, who had just released new documents tied to the Epstein probe—including surveillance footage from the night of his alleged suicide—addressed growing scrutiny over "client list".

“In February, I did an interview on Fox, and it’s been getting a lot of attention because I said — I was asked a question about the client list, and my response was, ‘it’s sitting on my desk to be reviewed,’ meaning the [Epstein] file along with the JFK [and] MLK files as well,” Bondi clarified at the meeting.

“Tens of thousands of videos were child porn” Bondi also revealed more disturbing details about the materials recovered during the Epstein investigation.

“The tens of thousands of videos, they turned out to be child porn downloaded by that disgusting Jeffrey Epstein — child porn is what they were,” she said. “Those are never going to be released.”

When asked about speculation that Epstein may have been an intelligence asset, Bondi was noncommittal: “To him being an [intelligence] agent. I have no knowledge about that. We can get back to you on that.”