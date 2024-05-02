Donald Trump calls hush money trial judge 'crooked' after facing jail time warning for violating trial gag order
Former US President Donald Trump called the judge presiding over his hush money trial “crooked” on May 1 after facing a warning of jail time if he violates a trial gag order.
Donald Trump returned briefly to the campaign trail Wednesday and called the judge presiding over his hush money trial “crooked" a day after he was held in contempt of court and threatened with jail time for violating a gag order.
