Trump reacts to New York skyscraper shooting: ‘A crazed lunatic’

US President Donald Trump has called the New York City office building shooting - in which a gunman shot four people before shooting himself dead — a 'senseless act of violence' carried out by a ‘lunatic.’ President Trump said on social media that he had been briefed on Monday night's shooting incident in a Manhattan skyscraper. "I trust our law enforcement agencies to get to the bottom of why this crazed lunatic committed such a senseless act of violence," Trump posted.

One of those killed was a police officer.

The gunman was identified by police as Shane Tamura, a former high school American football player once considered a rising talent. Authorities say he was reportedly carrying a note that mentioned CTE — a brain condition linked to repeated head trauma in contact sports.

What exactly happened? The chaos began around 6:00 pm (2200 GMT) when reports of gunfire triggered a massive police response in a busy office area on Park Avenue — a well-known part of New York popular with tourists and business travellers.

A woman from a nearby office was seen in tears as she left the area once the lockdown was lifted. Another person described how the gunman moved from floor to floor just as workers were getting ready to head home.

Office worker Shad Sakib told AFP that he was about to leave for the day when a message over the building’s public address system told everyone to shelter in place.

"Everyone was confused with like, 'wait, what's going on?' And then someone finally realised that it's online, that someone walked in with a machine gun," said Sakib, who was wearing a grey suit jacket.