Criticising United States' financial aid to India, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday supported Elon Musk's US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) decision to scrap $ 21 million fund marked for ‘Voter Turnout in India’.

“We can hardly get in there because their tariffs are so high. I have a lot of respect for India and their Prime Minister, but giving USD 21 million for voter turnout?,” said Donald Trump while signing executive orders at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday (local time).

Acknowledging his respect for India and its prime minister, Donald Trump mentioned that India ‘has a lot of money’ and ‘it is one of the highest taxing countries in the world’