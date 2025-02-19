Donald Trump backs Elon Musk on scrapping $21 million ’voter turnout’ fund to India: ‘They have a lot of money’

US President Donald Trump canceled a USD 21 million fund for voter turnout in India, citing high tariffs and tax rates. He expressed respect for India and its Prime Minister but questioned the need for such funding.  

Updated19 Feb 2025, 06:25 AM IST
Donald Trump

Criticising United States' financial aid to India, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday supported Elon Musk's US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) decision to scrap $ 21 million fund marked for ‘Voter Turnout in India’.

“We can hardly get in there because their tariffs are so high. I have a lot of respect for India and their Prime Minister, but giving USD 21 million for voter turnout?,” said Donald Trump while signing executive orders at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday (local time).

Acknowledging his respect for India and its prime minister, Donald Trump mentioned that India ‘has a lot of money’ and ‘it is one of the highest taxing countries in the world’

(More to come)

First Published:19 Feb 2025, 06:25 AM IST
