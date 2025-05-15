Donald Trump claims US ‘close’ to nuclear deal with Iran: 'There is the violent step, but I don't want to do it'

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump stated that the United States was nearing an agreement on a nuclear deal with Iran, adding that Tehran had "sort of" consented to the terms.

Advertisement

"We're in very serious negotiations with Iran for long-term peace," Trump said on a tour of the Gulf, according to a shared pool report by AFP.

"We're getting close to maybe doing a deal without having to do this... there (are) two steps to doing this, there is a very, very nice step and there is the violent step, but I don't want to do it the second way," he said.

Reuters reported quoting an Iranian official with the negotiations said there were still gaps to bridge in the talks with the United States.

Oil prices fell by about $2 on Thursday on expectations for a U.S.-Iran nuclear deal that could result in sanctions easing.

Fresh negotiations between Iranian and US representatives aimed at resolving disagreements over Tehran’s nuclear programme concluded in Oman on Sunday, with officials confirming that further talks are scheduled. Meanwhile, Iran has publicly reaffirmed its commitment to continue uranium enrichment.

Advertisement

Although both Tehran and Washington have expressed a preference for diplomatic solutions to the longstanding nuclear dispute, significant differences persist regarding key red lines.

Read More