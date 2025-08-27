Subscribe

Trump declares federal government will seek death penalty for all murders in Washington, D.C.

US President Donald Trump announced that the federal government will seek the death penalty for homicide cases in Washington, D.C., citing it as a strong deterrent. While the city abolished the death penalty decades ago, federal law allows its use for certain crimes.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published27 Aug 2025, 01:13 AM IST
US President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC on August 26, 2025. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (August 26) declared that the federal government will seek the death penalty in homicide cases in Washington, D.C., a move aimed at presenting a tough-on-crime image in the nation’s capital.

“If somebody kills somebody in the capital, Washington, D.C., we're going to be seeking the death penalty, and that's a very strong preventative,” Trump said during a White House cabinet meeting.

“I don't know if we're ready for it in this country, but we have it — we have no choice. So in D.C., in Washington — states are going to have to make their own decision — but if somebody kills somebody ... it's the death penalty, okay?”

Washington’s unique legal status

Washington, D.C., does not currently have a death penalty. The D.C. City Council repealed it decades ago, and local laws prohibit capital punishment for local crimes. However, federal law allows the death penalty for certain crimes, giving the Trump administration a legal pathway to pursue capital charges.

Washington is a federal district rather than a state, established by the US Constitution, with Congress retaining ultimate authority. The District of Columbia Home Rule Act of 1973 allows residents to elect a mayor and council members, but Congress can override local legislation.

Law-and-order agenda

The announcement comes as part of Trump’s broader law-and-order campaign. He has deployed National Guard troops and federal law enforcement to Washington, citing “unacceptable levels of violent street crime.”

City officials dispute these claims, pointing to statistics showing a decline in violent crime since a spike in 2023. Trump has also hinted at expanding similar efforts to other cities, including Chicago.

Federal prosecutions and death penalty policy

Trump’s Justice Department has already moved to revive federal executions. Attorney General Pam Bondi lifted a Biden-era pause on most federal executions in February, and the administration has indicated it will pursue the death penalty in high-profile cases, including the case of Luigi Mangione, accused of killing UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson last year.

Seeking the death penalty in D.C. homicides could increase the number of defendants on federal death row significantly.

