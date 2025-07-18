Trump diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency after swelling and bruises observed, says White House

US President Donald Trump recently underwent medical testing after being seen with swollen legs and bruises on his hand, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt son Thursday (July 17).

Leavitt said the President had reported "mild swelling in his lower legs," which led the White House medical team to conduct a full evaluation.

Diagnosis: A common condition Doctors diagnosed Trump with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition marked by inadequate blood flow in the veins of the legs, leading to blood pooling and swelling.

"The president underwent a comprehensive examination including diagnostic vascular studies," Leavitt said. "Bilateral lower extremity intravenous doppler ultrasounds were performed and revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70."

Other conditions ruled out Leavitt assured the public that there was no indication of more serious health issues.

"There was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease," she noted. "An echocardiogram showed normal cardiac structure and function… all results from testing were within normal limits."

Hand bruising attributed to routine activity Addressing viral images of bruises on the back of Trump’s hand, Leavitt attributed the marks to regular activities.

"Minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin" was the likely cause, she said.

"The President remains in excellent health" Despite concerns online, Leavitt emphasised that Trump is not in any pain and continues his daily activities without issue.

"Nope. No discomfort from the president at all. And you probably all see that on a day-to-day basis. He's working around the clock," she stated.

She added, "The president remains in excellent health."

Physical exam records to be released Leavitt said a full letter from the President’s doctor would be released soon, providing all relevant medical details.

