Donald Trump election probe: Georgia court website briefly publishes, removes document about potential charges2 min read 15 Aug 2023, 06:57 AM IST
Former President Donald Trump briefly faced criminal charges related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, according to a document posted on the Fulton County court's website.
The official website of Fulton County, Georgia's court briefly displayed a document on Monday that outlined a series of criminal charges against former US President Donald Trump. These charges seemed to be connected to his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state. However, the document was taken down from the website without any explanation, Reuters reported.