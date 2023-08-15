The office of Fulton County District Attorney clarified in a statement that no charges had been officially filed against Trump. The document, dated August 14, identified Trump as the subject of an "open" case, but it has since been removed from the court's website. The reason behind its initial posting and subsequent removal remains unclear. A spokesperson from the District Attorney's office stated, “The Reuters report that those charges were filed is inaccurate. Beyond that, we cannot comment."