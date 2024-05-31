Donald Trump found guilty. Can he now run for US Presidential race?
Donald Trump, former US president and Republican candidate, was found guilty in the first criminal trial of a former US president in the nation’s history. The latest guilty verdict in Donald Trump’s Manhattan criminal trial could reshape the political landscape five months before Election Day.