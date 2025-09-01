Trump furious over 7-4 tariff ruling, thanks Obama-appointed judge for ‘saving the country’

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (August 31) defended his controversial tariff policies, calling them vital to the country’s economic and military security. He made the comments in a post on Truth Social following a federal appeals court ruling that limited his authority to impose sweeping tariffs.

“Without Tariffs, and all of the TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS we have already taken in, our Country would be completely destroyed, and our military power would be instantly obliterated,” Trump wrote.

The post came after the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled 7-4 that Trump overstepped his authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) when imposing broad tariffs on nearly every country. The court, however, left in place certain targeted protectionist measures.

Trump praised one dissenting judge, whom he described as a Democrat appointed by former President Barack Obama, for voting to uphold some of his tariff actions. “I would like to thank him for his Courage! He loves and respects the U.S.A.,” Trump said.

The President framed the ruling as a partisan attack by the judiciary. “A Radical Left group of judges didn’t care,” he added, emphasizing his view that the decision threatened the country’s economic and military strength.

Federal appeals court rules against Trump’s tariffs, allows appeal A federal appeals court on Friday (August 29) ruled that Trump overstepped his authority by imposing broad tariffs on nearly every country, citing limits under a 1977 emergency powers law. The decision upholds a May ruling by a specialized federal trade court in New York.

In a 7-4 ruling, judges said Congress likely never intended to grant the president unlimited power to impose tariffs. However, the court did not immediately strike down the tariffs, giving the administration until mid-October to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Trump’s tariff strategy under fire In April, Trump imposed reciprocal tariffs of up to 50% on nations with which the US runs trade deficits, alongside a 10% baseline levy on most others. While some countries, including the UK, Japan and the EU, agreed to revised trade terms, others faced steeper penalties.

Trump justified the sweeping measures by declaring long-standing US trade deficits a national emergency. He had earlier invoked the same law to impose tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, citing illegal immigration and drug trafficking across US borders as national security threats.

Tariffs not covered by ruling The appeals court’s decision does not affect tariffs imposed on steel, aluminum, autos, or the separate China-specific levies first introduced during Trump’s earlier term — which the Biden administration has since maintained.

