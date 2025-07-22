Trump ‘ended wars, like India and Pakistan’: White House lists US president's ‘achievements’ in past 6 months | Watch

White House press briefing, US Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt credited President Donald Trump with brokering peace between historic rivals India and Pakistan — among other key foreign policy achievements.

“Look at what the president (US President Donald Trump) has done on the world stage. He has ended wars, like India and Pakistan. He continues to work aggressively to end the war in Russia and Ukraine,” Leavitt declared, highlighting Donald Trump’s ongoing diplomatic initiatives.

Trump Claiming Credit to 'Ending' India Pakistan War US President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for diffusing tensions between India and Pakistan — a narrative he has echoed on multiple occasions since his second term.

The latest assertion came through White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who declared, “He has ended wars, like India and Pakistan,” during a press briefing.

The US president has repeatedly claimed that India and Pakistan were on the verge of a nuclear war, which he ‘stopped’ using the trade bait.

Though neither India nor Pakistan officially acknowledged any such role, Trump has consistently positioned himself as a peace-broker in South Asia.

Donald Trump's 6 month Achievement Karoline Leavitt listed the achievements of Donald Trump in the six months of his second term as US President. In that she listed ‘controlling Biden-era inflation prices’, and ‘securing American borderlands and homeland’, among other ‘achievements’.

Trump’s Foreign Policy Moves: From the Middle East to Ukraine Leavitt also emphasised Donald Trump’s assertive actions in the Middle East, particularly regarding Iran and the Israel-Gaza conflict.

“He completely obliterated Iran's nuclear sites. He has continued to hopefully negotiate a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza, to end that conflict and release all of the hostages,” she said.

On the outcome of these efforts, Leavitt added, “We've seen many of the hostages released as a result of this president's efforts.”

Israel-Hamas Negotiations Continue Amid Ceasefire Push The Jerusalem Post reported that Israeli and Hamas delegations have been locked in US-backed ceasefire talks in Doha since 6 July, working towards a potential 60-day truce.

Trump has repeatedly expressed optimism that a new hostage agreement is close at hand.

Hamas Warns of No Future Truces If Current Talks Fail On Friday, Hamas’ Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades spokesperson Abu Ubaida issued a stark warning about the fragile state of negotiations.

“We are closely monitoring the ongoing negotiations and hope they will result in an agreement that guarantees the cessation of the war against our people, the withdrawal of occupation forces, and the relief of our people,” he said in a video statement, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Blinken: Hostage Deal Was Near Before Trump Took Office Former Secretary of State Antony Blinken claimed last week that peace efforts with Hamas were “85% of the way” towards a breakthrough before Trump assumed office.