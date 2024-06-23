US Presidential Elections 2024: Former US President Donald Trump made a significant announcement as he revealed that he has decided on his vice presidential nominee for the 2024 US Presidential Elections.

Former US President Donald Trump made a big revelation amid an intensifying race for the White House. He unveiled that he has arrived at the decision of the vice presidential nominee for the 2024 US Presidential Elections. However, he claimed that he hadn't disclosed the name to Republicans contending for the position.

In an interview with NBC News, the business-mogul-turned politician further noted that his running mate is “most likely" to be at the upcoming presidential debate against US President Joe Biden. Next presidential debate is scheduled for July 4 and will take place in Atlanta.

Donald Trump said that he has the highly anticipated the VP name in his mind, during a campaign stop at a cheesesteak restaurant in Philadelphia on Saturday. When questioned whether the VP pick would join him during the debate, Trump said, "They'll be there." He added, "I think we have a lot of people coming," reported First Post.

Trump campaign’s top criterion for selecting a running mate “is a strong leader who will make a great President for eight years after his next four-year term concludes," Donald Trump's senior adviser Brian Hughes said earlier this month.

The list of possible top vice presidential contenders includes North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, and Senator JD Vance of Ohio. All of them are expected to attend a watch party organised by Trump’s campaign.

Earlier, Donald Trump said that his VP pick would be declared shortly before the Republican National Convention or at the event which is slated to begin on July 15 in Milwaukee.

However, as per reports, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee may make the announcement earlier to distract attention from July 11 sentencing date. Trump's trial judge Juan Merchan had scheduled sentencing of former US President on 34 felony counts for 2:00 PM (GMT) on July 11 in a New York hush money case.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

