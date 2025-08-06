Donald Trump imposes additional 25% tariff on India over Russian oil imports

US President Donald Trump has issued a fresh executive order slapping an additional 25% tariff on imports from India, citing the country’s alleged direct and indirect import of oil from the Russian Federation. This brings the combined tariffs imposed by the United States on its ally to 50%.

The US executive order claims India's energy trade undermines US foreign policy and national security interests.

The tariffs would go into effect 21 days after the signing of the order, meaning that both India and Russia might have time to negotiate with the administration on the import taxes.

Read the complete US Executive Order on India here.

Why has India been targeted? According to the executive order, the White House has determined that the Indian government is importing Russian crude oil or petroleum products either directly or via intermediaries.

The directive defines “indirectly importing” as procurement through third countries or middlemen where the Russian origin of the oil can reasonably be traced.

The US administration contends that such practices violate the spirit of sanctions imposed under Executive Order 14066, signed in March 2022, which banned the import of Russian energy products into the United States in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

When do the new tariffs take effect? The additional 25% duty will come into force 21 days from the date of the order. However, exceptions have been granted to shipments already en route to the US before the deadline, provided they enter the country before 12:01 am Eastern Daylight Time on 17 September 2025.

The new levy will be added on top of any existing tariffs unless otherwise exempted under specific clauses, such as those relating to national security or the Harmonized Tariff Schedule.

Is this the first tariff India has faced under Trump? No. This is the second 25% tariff imposed by the Trump administration on Indian imports in recent months. In April 2025, India was included in a broader list of countries targeted under Executive Order 14257, which aimed to correct the United States’ goods trade deficits through reciprocal tariff policies.

That order did not specifically cite Russian oil but targeted countries with persistent trade surpluses against the US. The latest move, however, squarely attributes the tariff to energy imports linked to Russia.

Could more countries face similar action from US? Yes. The executive order tasks the US Secretary of Commerce, in coordination with other top officials, with monitoring global energy trade. Countries found to be directly or indirectly sourcing Russian oil could face similar punitive measures.

Should a foreign government retaliate, the US executive order also allows President Trump to further modify the terms or expand the scope of tariffs. Conversely, countries that realign with US national security and foreign policy objectives could see such tariffs lifted or reduced.

What qualifies as Russian oil under US order? The definition includes any crude oil or petroleum product extracted, refined, or exported from Russia—regardless of the corporate ownership involved in the transaction. The US will also consider oil as Russian if its origin can be reasonably traced back to Russia, even if routed through other nations.

What’s next? The order empowers multiple US agencies, including Customs and Border Protection, to enforce the tariff regime and monitor compliance.

As geopolitical tensions and energy security concerns collide, this latest tariff is set to further strain US-India trade relations—especially as India continues to maintain a neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and defends its right to secure affordable energy supplies.