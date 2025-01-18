As President-elect Donald Trump prepares for his second inauguration, a star-studded guest list is set to gather in the US Capitol for the official swearing-in ceremony on Monday (January 20). Among the notable attendees will be former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton, who are expected to join the ceremony despite some prominent absences. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trump's second inauguration promises to be a high-profile event, reflecting his ongoing influence and the changing landscape of US politics.

Michelle Obama and others to skip Inauguration While three former presidents are attending, former First Lady Michelle Obama will not be present, marking the second significant absence in recent weeks. She also did not attend the state funeral of former President Jimmy Carter.

Obama, Clinton, Bush to attend Trump’s Inauguration, skip Luncheon Despite the absence of Michelle Obama, former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama are expected to participate in the inauguration, although they have opted out of attending the traditional inaugural luncheon, as per a report in NBC News.

Other notable absentees Several other figures have announced they will not be attending. Chinese President Xi Jinping will send an official envoy, while Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will also be absent. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, recovering from hip replacement surgery after an injury, will not be attending either.

Nvidia CEO to skip Inaugural celebrations Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang also confirmed that he would be skipping the inauguration to celebrate the Lunar New Year with his employees in Taiwan. Huang expressed his intent to congratulate the Trump administration at a later time, indicating a focus on corporate priorities over political events.