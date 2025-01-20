Donald Trump Inauguration: President-elect Donald Trump is expected to issue a series of orders aimed at remaking United States of America's immigration policies as soon as he takes oath as the country's 47th President on Monday, January 20.

The orders will end asylum access, send troops to the southern border and end birthright citizenship, an incoming White House official was quoted as saying by news agency Associated Press, hours before the official inauguration event paves way for Trump to return to the Oval office in the West Wing of White House in Washington DC.

Different US media reports suggested that Trump will sign anything between 100 and 200 executive orders on first day after being inaugurated as 47th President of the United States of America on Monday.

These Inauguration Day orders will focus on border security, energy, reducing the cost of living for American families, endingDiversity, Equity, and Inclusion(DEI) programs across the federal government, Fox News said in a report.

Legal Challenges Loom But it's unclear how Trump would carry out some of his executive orders, including ending automatic citizenship for everyone born in the country, while others were expected to be immediately challenged in the courts, the AP news report said.

The incoming White House official that spoke with the news agency on the condition of anonymity previewed some of the orders expected on the Inauguration Day. Trump administration is geared up to make due on a campaign promise to crack down on illegal immigration and carry out mass deportations, the US media reports said. The measures seemed designed to bolster border security including sending an undetermined amount of troops to the southern border, the AP said.

Trump, 78, who won the US Presidential elections in November, defeating Democrat Kamala Harris, will succeed incumbent President Joe Biden.

What is birthright citizenship? One of the key promises by Trump campaign was to end birthright citizenship — one of Republican nominee's sweeping immigration efforts yet to redefine what it means to be a citizen of United States of America.

Under the existing law, birthright citizenship means anyone born in the US becomes an American citizen automatically – a rule that been in place for over a century. The rule applies to children born to someone staying in the US illegally or on a tourist or student visa who plans to return to their home country.

Trump, however, has promised to end the system of granting automatic citizenship for children born to illegal immigrants in the United States.

“On day one of my new term in office, I will sign an executive order making clear to federal agencies that under the correct interpretation of the law, going forward, the children of illegal immigrants will not receive automatic US citizenship,” he had said.

The proposed executive order would mandate that at least one parent must be a US citizen or green card holder for their child to qualify for automatic citizenship, according to US media reports. The Trump administration would, in all likelihood, direct federal agencies to deny passports, social security numbers, and public benefits to children with two undocumented parents, the reports said.

The executive order is certain to face legal challenges. Though it’s impossible to say what the Supreme Court may ultimately decide, history isn’t on Trump’s side.

“I think that birthright citizenship is such a bedrock principle of American law that of all the things on the Trump agenda, this is the one least likely to be successful,” Hiroshi Motomura, a professor at UCLA School of Law was quoted as saying by Vox.

About 5.5 million US citizen children currently live in mixed-status households, some of them with two undocumented parents, which would have made them ineligible for automatic US citizenship under Trump’s proposed policy.

14th Amendment Experts said that ending birthright citizenship would require a constitutional amendment and that there is not enough support in Congress to pass one. Some said that Trump’s proposed executive order would not hold up in courts of the country.

“President Trump cannot change the Constitution by executive order,” said Erwin Chemerinsky, the dean at Berkeley Law school said in the Vox report.

Chemerinsky said that ending birthright citizenship by executive order contravenes the 14th Amendment, which was adopted after the Civil War to ensure that formerly enslaved people would be considered US citizens.

“All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States,” reads the 14th Amendment of United States of America.