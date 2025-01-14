Donald Trump Inauguration: As Donald Trump prepares for his inauguration, a plethora of tech giants and corporations have pledged significant donations to his inaugural fund, raising over $200 million.

Donald Trump Inauguration: Donald Trump will be formally inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States of America on January 20, Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The swearing-in kicks off formally with fireworks on Saturday, January 18. The four-day spectacle includes three VIP events at Trump’s golf course outside Washington, D.C., and a Make America Great Again (MAGA) victory rally at Capital One Arena in Washington on the eve of the swearing-in.

The Trump Vance Inaugural Committee has raised more than $170 million and is on track to end up with more than $200 million to spend on inaugural events and operations, US media reported. The committee is tasked with planning and hosting much of the pageantry part of transitions of power in the US. This, however, does not include Trump’s swearing-in at the Capitol or his inaugural address. Both these are paid for by a special joint congressional committee. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The $200 million is a record and thrice more than incumbent President Biden’s collection of $62 million in 2021 when he defeated Trump. Tech billionaire Elon Musk's donation of over $270 million to Trump's campaign made him the biggest political donor in the US.

As the big day nears, big corporate companies from Wall Street to Silicon Valley have pledged donations to Trump's inaugural fund before his return to the White House next week, perhaps to stitch up a positive rapport with his new administration.

The companies listed by various media, including Reuters, include: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple: Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, is personally donating $1 million towards Donald Trump's inauguration fund, according to a report by Axios, citing sources.

Adobe: Adobe has donated $1 million to the fund, a company spokesperson was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Google: Google has reportedly donated $1 million to Trump’s inauguration fund. Karan Bhatia, Google’s global head of government affairs and public policy, was quoted in a statement saying, “Google is pleased to support the 2025 inauguration, with a live stream on YouTube and a direct link on our homepage." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hyundai, Stellanis, Delta: The US unit of Hyundai Motor, Chrysler's Stellantis and Delta Air Lines have announced that they will each donate $1 million to Trump's inaugural fund, according to a Reuters report.

Boeing: US aviation giant Boeing has also pledged $1 million for the inauguration fund.

BP America: Energy major BP's US business is contributing $500,000 to the inaugural committee and making additional contributions to other groups celebrating the inauguration, a spokesperson said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sam Altman donates $1 million to the inaugural fund Amazon: US e-commerce giant Amazon is donating $1 million. The company will broadcast the inauguration on its Prime Video service, an Amazon spokesperson said, Reuters reported.

Chevron: US oil and gas major Chevron will donate to the inaugural fund, a company spokesperson said, declining to specify the amount.

Meta: Meta Platforms has donated $1 million, a company spokesperson told Reuters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OpenAI: CEO Sam Altman is planning to make a personal donation of $1 million to the inaugural fund, an OpenAI spokesperson said.

“President Trump will lead our country into the age of AI, and I am eager to support his efforts to ensure America stays ahead," Altman said in a statement.

Microsoft: Microsoft donated $1 million to Donald Trump’s inauguration fund, following other tech giants. A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the company’s donation to Trump’s inaugural fund in a statement to Bloomberg. The company donated $500,000 each to Trump’s inauguration in 2017 and Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bank of America and Goldman Sachs: Bank of America, the second-largest U.S. lender and investment bank Goldman Sachs, plan to contribute to Trump's inaugural committees but have yet to decide on the amount, spokespersons for each bank said.

Robinhood Markets: US retail trading platform Robinhood Markets donated $2 million, a company spokesperson said in a Reuters report.

Uber: Uber Technologies and its CEO Dara Khosrowshahi donated $1 million each, a company spokesperson said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Other major companies that are donating to Trump’s inauguration day include Ford and Toyota.