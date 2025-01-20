Donald Trump inauguration LIVE: Donald Trump will be sworn in as 47th US President paving way for his return to the White House, eight years after his first term.
Trump will take oath inside the US Capitol due to extreme cold condition predictions.
In his pre-inauguration rally, the President-elect said that this was the greatest political movement in American history. Starting tomorrow, I will act with historic speed of strength and fix every single crisis facing our country," Trump said addressing the "Make America Great Again' Victory Rally on Sunday night.
Trump is planning to sign 100-200 executive actions on first day, according to different media reports. These orders will focus on border security, energy, reducing the cost of living for American families, ending Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs across the federal government, Fox News said in a report.
Donald Trump Inauguration 2025 Guest List
Trump's wife Melania Trump launched her own rival cryptocurrency just ahead of the inauguration ceremony on Monday, January 20. "You can buy $MELANIA now," soon-to-be First Lady Melania Trump posted on X. The move tanked her husband's meme coin $TRUMP briefly by 50 percent.
Inauguration Day will feature a number of high-profile attendees. In addition to billionaire Elon Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg, tech moguls from across the pond are also attending the ceremony. French billionaire and tech entrepreneur Xavier Niel will be present with his wife.
Nita and Mukesh Ambani will attend a "candlelight dinner" with President-elect Trump and an intimate experience with Vice President-elect JD and Usha Vance, one of the most sought-after events. The Indian business tycoons will be one of the most notable names on the guest list.
Donald Trump Inauguration 2025 Date &Time
Donald Trump will formally return to the White House after his second inauguration as president of the United States on January 20. He won the US Presidential elections with a landslide victory after defeating outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris. He is set to take over from the incumbent President Joe Biden.
Pope Francis said Donald Trump’s plans to impose mass deportations of immigrants would be a “disgrace," as he weighed in on the incoming U.S. president’s pledges nearly a decade after calling him “not Christian" for wanting to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border. (AP)
China on Monday urged the United States to listen to "rational voices" over the social media platform TikTok, as a law banning the wildly popular app on national security grounds came into effect.
"We hope that the US side will seriously listen to rational voices and provide an open, fair, just, and non-discriminatory business environment for market entities from all countries operating in the United States," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said. (AFP)
