Donald Trump Inauguration Live Updates: Stage set for Trump's second term as US President

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:05 PM IST
Livemint

Donald Trump Inauguration Live Updates: Donald Trump is set to return to the White House as he is all set for his second inauguration as president of the United States on Monday, January 20. Follow Live Updates Here: 

Donald Trump Inauguration Live Updates: - President-elect Donald Trump talks to reporters after a meeting with Republican leadership at the Capitol, Jan. 8, 2025, in Washington. At left is Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and at right is Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.

Donald Trump Inauguration Live Updates: Donald Trump is set to return to the White House as he is all set for his second inauguration as president of the United States.

Trump will be formally inaugurated as 47th president of the United States on January 20, Monday. Trump who won the US Presidential elections second time is taking over from the incumbent President Joe Biden.

Trump,78 defeated Kamala Harris in the election, after Biden withdrew from the race. Trump would be sworn in along with J D Vance, the Vice President. They will take oath of office with Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts in Washington DC, at noon Eastern Time, January 20 (10.30 PM, IST), in front of thousands of people.

The swearing-in would formally kick off with fireworks on January 18, Saturday. The four-day schedule also includes three VIP events at Trump’s golf course outside Washington DC and a Make America Great Again (MAGA) victory rally on the eve of the swearing-in ceremony.

The event promises to be a high-profile event, with several global leaders and influential figures confirming their attendance. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will represent India at the inauguration, following an invitation from the Trump-Vance inaugural committee.

Ahead of Trump's inauguration, President Biden gave his farewell address to the nation on Wednesday night. The outgoing president highlighted his concerns about "dangerous concentration of power" among a few wealthy people and said that ‘dark money should be taken out of politics’.

The speech pointed at the Biden administration's achievements in the past four years. The speech assumes significance as Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire deal and the return of some hostages, something Biden has been painstakingly working on since the war began.

Follow Live Updates on Donald Trump Inauguration here :

16 Jan 2025, 12:05 PM IST Donald Trump Inauguration: President-elect has pledged drastic reforms

Donald Trump Inauguration: President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to  drastic and swift reform as soon as he steps into the Oval Office after the January 20 inauguration. The 78-year-old has vowed to take action on a host of issues on his first day on the job.

He said he wouldn’t be a dictator - ‘except for Day One,’ according to media reports. Trump is expected to prioritise issues including reshaping the federal government and rolling back some Joe Biden administration policies. 

 

16 Jan 2025, 12:01 PM IST Donald Trump Inauguration: British royal family likely to host Trump: Report

Donald Trump Inauguration: The British royal family is expected to host Donald Trump on two state visits, according to a report in The Telegraph. The Downing Street and the Foreign Office are gearing up to extend an invitation to Trump after he returns to the White House, on January 20. 

16 Jan 2025, 11:58 AM IST Donald Trump Inauguration: Stage set for Trump's second inauguration

Donald Trump Inauguration: The stage is set for Donald Trump to return to the White House as he gets ready for his second inauguration as president of the United States. Trump will be formally inaugurated as 47th president of the United States on January 20, Monday. Trump who won the US Presidential elections second time is taking over from the incumbent President Joe Biden.

