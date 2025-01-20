Donald Trump Inauguration: As Donald Trump prepares for his inauguration, Pope Francis prays for wisdom and strength, urging a society free from hatred and discrimination.

Donald Trump Inauguration: Pope Francis has wished US President-elect Donald Trump in a ritualistic message sent ahead of inauguration ceremony in Washington on Monday, January 20.

The pontiff, who earlier expressed disagreement with Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric, said he would pray that God grants Trump ‘wisdom, strength and protection’ as he takes up the presidency again.

"On the occasion of your inauguration as the forty-seventh President of the United States of America, I offer cordial greetings and the assurance of my prayers that Almighty God will grant you wisdom, strength and protection in the exercise of your high duties," the Pope said in the official 'message to the 47th President of the United States of America, Donald J Trump.'

'Where there is no room for hatred' Inspired by your nation’s ideals of being a land of opportunity and welcome for all, Pope said, “it is my hope that under your leadership the American people will prosper and always strive to build a more just society, where there is no room for hatred, discrimination or exclusion."

Remember, Francis, leader of the 1.4 billion-member Catholic Church since 2013, has used unusually forceful language in criticising Trump in recent years. His congratulatory note comes a day after criticised Trump's reported plans to intensify immigration enforcement actions across the United States in the days after his inauguration.

Francis said in an interview with an Italian news channel on Sunday that it would be a 'disgrace' if Trump went forward with the plan.

"If it is true, it will be a disgrace, because it makes the poor wretches who have nothing to pay the unpaid bill. It won’t do. This is not the way to solve things," Francis said during the interview, as reported by CNN.

The pontiff made these remarks during a video link from his Vatican residence with the Che Tempo Che Fa programme on Italy's Channel 9.

Trump has vowed to begin enacting the largest mass deportation operation in US history on Day 1 of his presidency. Officials said on Saturday, as reported by Reuters, that the president-elect was reconsidering plans for immigration raids in Chicago next week following reports about the plans.

The Second Inauguration Trump, 78, will take over as the President of the United States on Monday following an indoor inauguration ceremony. The Republican leader made a unprecedented return to the White House during the recent elections — overcoming impeachments, criminal indictments and two assassination attempts.

Pope also prayed God to guide President-elect Trump's efforts in promoting peace and reconciliation among peoples.

"At the same time, as our human family faces numerous challenges, not to mention the scourge of war, I also ask God to guide your efforts in promoting peace and reconciliation among peoples. With these sentiments, I invoke upon you, your family, and the beloved American people an abundance of divine blessings," he said in the message.