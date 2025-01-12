External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at the swearing-in ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump on January 20.

In a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, it said, “On the invitation of the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S. Jaishankar will represent the Government of India at the Swearing-In Ceremony of President-Elect Donald J. Trump as the 47th President of the United States of America."

The statememt added, "During the visit, EAM will also have meetings with representatives of the incoming Administration, as also some other dignitaries visiting the US on that occasion.”

Trump will take the presidential oath of office with Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts in front of the Capitol in Washington DC, at noon Eastern Time. In India, the inaugration will begin 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time on January 20. JD Vance will also be sworn in as Vice President of the United States on the Inauguration Day.

It is for the second time Trump will be the US President. He served as the 45th President of the US from January, 2017 to January 2021.