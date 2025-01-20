Donald trump Inauguration Today: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is carrying a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for US President Donald Trump, PTI reported on Monday. EAM Jaishankar is representing PM Modi as his special envoy at President Trump's inaugural function on Monday.

US President-elect Donald Trump is taking charge as the 47th President of the US, on Monday 20 January.

Jaishankar's presence at the presidential inauguration is in line with India's general practice to send special envoys to attend the swearing-in ceremony of heads of state and government, PTI report added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the swearing-in ceremony of the president of Nigeria in May 2023 while then Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju attended the swearing-in ceremony of Maldivian president in November 2023.

Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari attended the swearing-in ceremony of the Iranian president in July last year and MoS for external affairs Pabitra Margherita attended the oath taking ceremony of president of Indonesia and president of Mexico in October 2024.

Donald Trump Inauguration Today President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in today as the 47th President of the United States. Due to dangerously cold temperatures, the inauguration will take place indoors at the Capitol Rotunda, marking the coldest Inauguration Day since 1985.

Chief Justice John Roberts is set to administer the oath of office.

Donald Trump on Sunday pledged to issue “close to 100” executive orders on his first day in office. Many of these orders will be designed to reverse or eliminate ones implemented by the Biden administration. He also plans to pardon January 6 rioters on Day 1, CNN reported.

"Starting tomorrow, I will act with historic speed of strength and fix every single crisis facing our country," Trump said addressing the "Make America Great Again' Victory Rally on Sunday night.