Donald Trump Inauguration: US Senator John Fetterman on Monday arrived at the US Capitol in his trademark outfit — a sweatshirt, shorts and sneakers — to attend the swearing -in ceremony of the 47th US president. The temperature at the inauguration venue, Washington DC, was reported to be -3 degrees Celsius.

During the ceremony, Fetterman sat in the front row, his legs comfortably stretched.

It may be noted that Fetterman was once spotted on Bill Maher Show in his signature hoodie and shorts.

Maher questioned the Pennsylvania senator about his unique selection of wardrobe. "What’s the deal with the wardrobe?" he asked.

Responding to Maher's queries, Fetterman had said, "I'm not making a statement. I am into comfort, and I don't have to iron, and it's hard to find suits," referring to his enormous frame. The senator is 6 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 270 pounds.

Notably, Fetterman has been instrumental in making changes in the Senate dress code.

Social media reacts A user commented, "Does he have a Carhartt sponsorship, or is that just his favorite hoody?"

A second user remarked, "I honestly can't decide if this is insulting or endearing." A third user commented, "I've have become a huge fan of Fetterman but there is still a time and place to dress up for special occasions, like the inauguration."

A fourth user quipped, “Just came from the gym." A fifth user joked, “If everyone is as cold proof as him the ceremony could have been outdoors." Another stated, “He’s always the most stylish in the room."

Inauguration ceremony shifted indoors On Friday, US President-elect Donald Trump in a social media post on Truth Social said, “There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country."