Former US President Donald Trump on December 10 said that he would not testify for a second time at his New York civil fraud trial. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trump was summoned to appear in court on Monday as the last big defence witness in the trial in New York for Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit. This case is a may hinder Trump's image as a successful businessman as it serves as a big threat to his real estate empire.

Also read: Donald Trump’s indictment: Former US president to surrender; authorities to implement ‘hard lockdown’ in the locality In a social media post on his Truth Social platform he claimed that he "VERY SUCCESSFULLY & CONCLUSIVELY" testified in the previous month and considered there to be no need to appear again. Trump declared that he was cancelling his testimony in all-capital letters and wrote, “ I WILL NOT BE TESTIFYING ON MONDAY." He further added, "HAVE ALREADY TESTIFIED TO EVERYTHING & HAVE NOTHING MORE TO SAY." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Former President Donald Trump compares himself to Nelson Mandela after filing for New Hampshire primary Defence lawyers would have led the questioning had Trump agreed to return to the witness stand today, however cross-examination by state lawyers could have also taken place.

Trump has often claimed that the opponents involving James and other Democrats have used the legal system as a weapon against Trump to hinder his chances of becoming a US president again.

Also read: Donald Trump’s indictment: Former US president to surrender; authorities to implement ‘hard lockdown’ in the locality On November 6, Trump charged at the judge as an “extremely hostile judge," Trump was combative and defiant during his testification, he defended his wealth and denied any wrongdoing. He also slammed James and called it “a political hack" and repeatedly sparred with the judge {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He was in the witness for about 3½ hours box delivering answers to questions tossed at him by state lawyers. Judge Arthur Engoron reprimanded Trump over his lengthy diatribes and said it is “This is not a political rally"

James sued Trump last year and claimed that his pattern of duping banks, insurers, and others was by inflating wealth on financial statements.

Also read: Billionaire Peter Thiel says Donald Trump's administration 'Crazier' and 'More Dangerous' than anticipated The lawyer, Alina Habba, said she had advised Trump against taking the stand because of the gag order that is in place as the same gag order was in effect when he testified in November. She said, "He still wants to take the stand, even though my advice is, at this point, you should never take the stand with a gag order," reported AP. Habba added "But he is so firmly against what is happening in this court and so firmly for the old America that we know, not this America, that he will take that stand on Monday." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from AP)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.