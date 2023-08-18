Former President Donald Trump is using funds from his supporters to cover his legal expenses as he faces various federal and state charges, sparking ethical concerns reported The New York Times.

Trump has turned to a political action committee he controls, named Save America PAC, to gather tens of millions of dollars over the past two years. The PAC, initially established in 2020 during his claims of election fraud, is primarily sustained by contributions from small donors. Although this practice seems legal, experts are raising questions about the ethical treatment of donors by Trump.

Chris Christie, former Governor of New Jersey and a onetime Trump ally, said, “And the fact is, when you look at just his campaign filings yesterday, almost most of the money that middle-class Americans have given to him, he spent on his own legal fees."

Even before his entry into the 2024 race, Save America was already paying for his legal fees related to federal and state investigations, including those into his business practices, attempts to overturn the 2020 election, and handling of classified documents post-presidency. As charges against him increase, the legal expenses have also surged, with fees needed for lawyers in the states of Florida, Georgia, New York, and Washington, D.C and other related costs.

Save America's public records reveal that it has also covered legal fees for lawyers representing witnesses in the Trump investigations, including those connected to the Capitol riot investigation. This move has raised concerns about potential efforts to influence testimony. The legality of these financial transactions is likely, but the rules governing what these committees can fund remain complex and uncertain.

Saurav Ghosh, a former lawyer at the Federal Election Commission and now the director of federal campaign finance reform for the Campaign Legal Center said, “Is that an abuse of donors?" While the legality might be less questionable, using funds raised for a specific purpose – Trump's campaign – for other uses like legal expenses raises concerns about ethical standards. He added, "I think it sets a very bad precedent."

The focus on Save America's fundraising strategies has captured the attention of investigators, including special counsel Jack Smith, who has brought indictments against Trump in Washington and Florida.

Despite the indictments and revelations about Trump's use of donor funds for legal expenses, his popularity among supporters remains relatively unaffected and even see his legal cause as their own, reported The New York Times.

Since inception of Save America post-2020 election, it amassed over $100 million, major portion of which has been spent, including on legal bills. The PAC had $122 million in cash on hand by February 2022, but by the start of 2023, that amount dropped to $18 million. More than $16 million went towards legal fees, with some allocated to investigations but mostly to firms representing Trump. In 2022 $60 million was transferred to MAGA Inc., a super PAC that supports Trump.

Trump raises funds primarily through the Trump Save America Joint Fundraising Committee. The financial distribution changed over time, with the campaign receiving 90 percent and Save America receiving 10 percent.

