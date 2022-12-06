Donald Trump Jr to visit India, expand business in real estate market1 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2022, 05:57 PM IST
Donald Trump Junior, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization and son of former United States President Donald Trump, is likely to visit India this month. According to a report, Donald Trump Jr is expected to announce his business expansion in the Indian real estate market. New York-based The Trump Organization entered into the Indian real estate market through a partnership with Mumbai-based Tribeca Developers.