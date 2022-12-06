Donald Trump Junior, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization and son of former United States President Donald Trump, is likely to visit India this month. According to a report, Donald Trump Jr is expected to announce his business expansion in the Indian real estate market. New York-based The Trump Organization entered into the Indian real estate market through a partnership with Mumbai-based Tribeca Developers.

The Trump Organization and Tribeca have tied up with local developers to build luxury projects under the “Trump" brand. The two companies have tied up with the Lodha group. The Trump Organization has so far completed four luxury projects -- Trump Tower Delhi-NCR, Trump Tower Kolkata, Trump Tower Pune and Trump Tower Mumbai. The Pune project has been completed.

Tribeca Developers, in a statement, said, "Donald Trump Jr. is expected to come to India this month on the occasion of Tribeca Developers' 10th-anniversary celebration." The statement added that both Donald Trump Jr. and Kalpesh Mehta, the founder of Tribeca Developers, are likely to announce the business expansion in India.

Kalpesh Mehta said, "Tribeca's business association with the Trump Organization dates back 10 years and has grown stronger over the years. Our 10-year celebration wouldn't have been complete without Donald Trump Jr. and I'm delighted he will be joining us."

"During this visit, we also plan to announce our business expansion plans with the Trump Organization and other significant developments," he added.

TRUMP LUXURY PROJECTS IN INDIA

The Trump Organization has completed a luxury project in Pune. The project was done in partnership with Panchshil Realty. In Mumbai, The Trump Organization has tied up with Lodha group in 2014 for a housing project.

In Kolkata, Trump Tower was launched which comprised 140 ultra-luxury apartments. Another luxury project is in Gurugram, Haryana which was launched in 2018.

