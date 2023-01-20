Donald Trump, lawyer hit with $937,989 sanctions in Clinton case5 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 10:03 PM IST
The sanctions were issued on behalf of 18 defendants who submitted a joint motion accusing Trump of knowingly filing a suit with bogus and unbelievable claims to dishonestly advance a political narrative
Former President Donald Trump and one of his top lawyers were ordered to pay almost $1 million in legal fees and costs to Hillary Clinton, her 2016 campaign and more than a dozen political operatives who he accused of a vast conspiracy to damage his reputation.
