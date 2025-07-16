Donald Trump looks to remove Fed Chair Jerome Powell soon: ‘Terrible job, terrible chair’

US President Donald Trump is likely to fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell soon, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday (July 16), citing a White House official familiar with discussions.

According to the report, Trump discussed the potential ouster during a closed-door meeting with congressional Republicans on Tuesday night. Several lawmakers reportedly voiced support for the move, despite concerns that it could unsettle financial markets and trigger a high-stakes legal battle over the Fed's independence.

No final decision yet The official, who spoke to the news outlet on condition of anonymity, said Trump has not yet made a final decision and could still change course.

Trump calls Powell a "terrible chair" Trump launched a fresh verbal attack on Powell on Tuesday, sharply criticising his performance while clarifying that no immediate action is planned.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said Powell is "doing a terrible job" and labeled him a "terrible chair." The remarks mark the latest in a series of public criticisms Trump has leveled at Powell.

Legal and market ramifications If carried out, the dismissal would likely provoke a legal showdown. Under US law, the Federal Reserve chair can only be removed for cause, a threshold that past administrations have hesitated to test.

Dispute over interest rates Trump has stepped up his criticism of the Federal Reserve in recent months, frustrated by the central bank’s refusal to lower interest rates. Fed officials have resisted such cuts, citing the need for more clarity on whether Trump’s trade tariffs could rekindle inflation.

Although Trump has publicly called for Fed Chair Jerome Powell to resign, he lacks the authority to remove him over disagreements on monetary policy.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has confirmed that the process to select a successor to Powell — whose term as chair isn’t set to expire until May 2026 — is underway.

Powell’s appointment and term Powell was first nominated to lead the Fed by Trump in late 2017 and was later reappointed for a second term in 2021 by Democratic President Joe Biden. He has stated his intention to complete his term, which runs through May 15, 2026.