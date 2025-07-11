Donald Trump likely to make ‘major’ Russia statement as he backs tougher sanctions on Putin's govt

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he plans to make a “major statement” on Russia. “I think I’ll have a major statement to make on Russia on Monday,” Trump told NBC News in a telephone interview.

Trump's comments came as the US prepares to send a volley of new American weapons to Ukraine via purchases from NATO allies.

In the interview, Trump reiterated criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin over its continued attacks on Ukraine, Bloomberg reported.

Trump also said he expects the Senate to pass a tougher Russia sanctions bill sponsored by a close ally, Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

New round of Russia-US talks Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabko said a new round of talks between Russia and the United States on bilateral problems may take place before the end of the summer.

"Yes, it could well happen by the end of summer," RIA cited Ryabkov as saying.

“But I need to understand how this issue was discussed during the recently concluded meeting between (Russian Foreign Minister Sergei) Lavrov and (US) Secretary of State Marco Rubio,” he said.

Sergei Lavrov and Marco Rubio held frank' talks on the sidelines of the ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting in Malaysia, TASS agency reported on Friday.

Lavrov and Rubio had a brief informal "standing" conversation, TASS reported, citing its correspondent in Kuala Lumpur. TASS said no details of the discussions have been released.

The talks followed a 50-minute meeting between the two diplomats in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

Meanwhile, AFP reported that Lavrov and Rubio held talks on the Ukraine war during a meeting Thursday as Washington hit out at Moscow's lack of "flexibility".

Rubio told reporters Lavrov had floated something "new" on the conflict, but did not give details. "It's not a new approach. It's a new idea or a new concept that I'll take back to the president to discuss," he said.

‘Positive trend’ The positive trend in the Russia-US relations continues and has not faded, although the US administration is acting in a zigzag manner, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the RIA news agency in remarks published on Friday.

"No, I do not agree that the positive trend in relations between Moscow and Washington is fading," RIA cited Ryabkov as saying.