Donald Trump makes BIG claim: India has made offer to charge ‘zero tariffs’ on US goods

US President Donald Trump has said that India is offering his country with a trade deal with zero tariffs.

Advertisement

Speaking on Thursday at Doha, Trump claimed that India has made an offer to drop tariffs on US goods.

The US President made the claim at an event with business leaders in Qatar, offered, revealing that New Delhi has offered “us a deal where basically they are willing to literally charge us no tariff,” as per reports by Reuters and Bloomberg.

However, Donald Trump did not delve into details of the apparent offer made by the Indian government.

The Centre has not yet released an official statement regarding this comment.