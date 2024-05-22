Ivana Marie, a Czech-American businesswoman, socialite, and model, was married to former US President Donald Trump from 1977 until their divorce in 1990. A new movie titled, ‘The Apprentice’ centred around the ex-US President's life in the 1970s and '80s, is under scanner for showing Trump raping his then-wife, Ivana.

The star cast features Maria Bakalova (the breakout star of Borat 2) as Donald Trump's first wife, Ivana, Sebastian Stan as a young Trump and Jeremy Strong as lawyer Roy Cohn. A scene from the movie shows Sebastian Stan, playing Donald Trump, raping his then-wife Ivana, played by Maria Bakalova, on the floor as she urges him to stop.

“We will be filing a lawsuit to address the blatantly false assertions from these pretend filmmakers," PEOPLE quoted Steven Cheung, a communications director for Donald Trump's campaign.

He made this statement after the film's premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival on Monday, May 20.

He termed the film 'malicious defamation' and added, “This garbage is pure fiction which sensationalises lies that have been long debunked," reported PEOPLE.

On the other hand, the movie's director, Abbasi, seemed unconcerned at the press conference for the film on May 21 despite the warnings of legal action. Abbasi said, “I mean, everybody talks about him suing a lot of people — they don't talk about his success rate, though, you know?"

An official description from the Cannes Festival for Donald Trump's biographical movie reads, “It charts a young Donald Trump’s ascent to power through a Faustian deal with the influential right-wing lawyer and political fixer Roy Cohn."

Currently, the film lacks a distribution agreement for release in US theatres.

Donald Trump's wife, Ivana, pressed assault charges on Donald Trump in the late '80s during their divorce proceedings, The Daily Beast reported in 2015. She accused Trump of raping her but later repealed this statement in 1993. While clarifying it, she said I do “not want my words to be interpreted in a literal or criminal sense."

In a 2015 statement, Ivana Marie said, “The story is totally without merit. Donald and I are the best of friends and together have raised three children that we love and are very proud of."

In May 2016, when the news daily PEOPLE questioned Donald Trump about Ivana's claim, he had said, “It never took place."

Notably, this development comes ahead of the US Presidential elections scheduled for November 2024, with former US President Donald Trump standing as the Republican presidential candidate.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!