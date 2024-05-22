Donald Trump movie ‘The Apprentice’ shows ex-US President assaulting ex-wife: ‘This garbage is pure fiction’
A recent film titled ‘The Apprentice’, which centres on former US President Donald Trump's life in the 1970s and '80s, has come under scrutiny for its portrayal of sexual assault. The film references allegations that Ivana made against Donald Trump during their divorce proceedings in the late '80s.
