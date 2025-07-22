Trump-Netanyahu rift? US President ‘caught off guard’ by Israeli strikes in Gaza and Syria — Explained

US President Donald Trump was reportedly caught off guard by Israeli military actions in Gaza and Syria last week, prompting urgent phone calls to Tel Aviv, admonishing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to the White House. The episodes highlight what insiders describe as a growing tension in a rather complicated relationship between Donald trump and Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump Slams Gaza Church Strike in Heated Call to Netanyahu One particular flashpoint came after Israeli forces struck the only Catholic Church in Gaza last Thursday — a move that drew immediate condemnation from President Trump.

Trump personally phoned Netanyahu to express his anger and insisted the Israeli leader issue a public statement labelling the strike a mistake.

Israeli Airstrikes in Damascus Leave Trump Fuming The US president was equally surprised by Israeli airstrikes on Syrian government buildings in Damascus, carried out at a sensitive time when his administration is actively working to rebuild the war-torn nation.

“The president enjoys a good working relationship with Bibi Netanyahu, and stays in frequent communication with him. He was caught off guard by the bombing in Syria and also the bombing of a Catholic Church in Gaza,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Monday.

“In both accounts, the president quickly called the prime minister to rectify those situations,” she added.

White House Officials Slam Netanyahu’s 'Madman' Approach On 21 July, a White House official speaking to Axios bluntly criticised Netanyahu’s aggressive military tactics.

“Bibi acted like a madman. He bombs everything all the time. This could undermine what Trump is trying to do,” the official said.

Another senior aide revealed that Trump rang Netanyahu for an explanation following the church bombing.

“The feeling is that every day there is something new. What the f*?**” Axios quoted the official as saying.

Trump Looks to Marco Rubio and Syria’s New President for Regional Stability Leavitt pointed to Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s efforts to ease tensions in Syria, where the Trump administration has lifted sanctions and thrown its support behind newly installed president, former rebel leader Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Despite being long-time allies, sources familiar with Trump and Netanyahu's relationship describe it as complicated, often marked by mutual distrust and personal distance.

Netanyahu's Failed Washington Visit: Ceasefire Hopes Dashed Trump had hosted Netanyahu at the White House earlier this month, hoping the visit would produce a breakthrough on a Gaza ceasefire — one that would also secure the release of hostages held by Hamas and allow increased humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Netanyahu’s dramatic gesture during a White House dinner, presenting Trump with a letter nominating him for the Nobel Peace Prize, appeared to signal strengthening ties.

Yet, Netanyahu left Washington without announcing a deal. Now, nearly a week after mediators submitted the latest ceasefire proposal to Hamas, all parties are still awaiting a response, according to sources cited by CNN.

Hamas released a statement on Monday saying they are “exerting all our efforts and energies around the clock” to finalise an agreement on a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release.

Donald Trump ‘Troubled’ by Mounting Gaza Death Toll With the Gaza conflict intensifying and civilian deaths rising — including three fatalities in the church bombing — Trump is reportedly watching developments with increasing concern.

“The president’s message on this conflict we’ve seen in the Middle East taking place for far too long, that has become quite brutal, especially in recent days, you’ve seen reports of more people dying. I think the president never likes to see that. He wants the killing to end,” Leavitt said.

Trump Lauds US Efforts to Get Aid Into Gaza Leavitt praised the administration’s role in facilitating humanitarian aid into Gaza, amid criticism from 25 Western foreign ministers who accused Israel of “drip feeding” relief supplies.

The Gaza Health Ministry reported over 1,000 deaths linked to desperate efforts by civilians to obtain aid since late May.

“The president is the reason that aid is even being distributed in Gaza at all,” Leavitt asserted. “He wants to see this done in a peaceful manner, where more lives are not being lost.”

Trump Blames Predecessors for Middle East Crisis White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt further defended Donald Trump’s record, saying:

“It’s a very difficult and complicated situation that the president inherited because of the weakness of the last administration. And I think he should be applauded,” she stated.