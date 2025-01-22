Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 22 2025 12:20:41
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,646.10 0.26%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 951.20 -0.95%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,273.25 0.02%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.70 -1.50%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 305.25 2.33%
Business News/ News / Donald Trump News LIVE: US President reaffirms support for H1B visa amid uncertainty due to birthright citizenship order
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Donald Trump News LIVE: US President reaffirms support for H1B visa amid uncertainty due to birthright citizenship order

1 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2025, 12:21 PM IST
Livemint, Written By Sharmila Bhadoria

Donald Trump News LIVE: The 47th United States president, Donald Trump on Tuesday reaffirmed his stance on H1B visa, hours after announcing exectuvite order to birthright citizenship 

Donald Trump News LIVE: US President Donald Trump in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on January 21, 2025 (AP)Premium
Donald Trump News LIVE: US President Donald Trump in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on January 21, 2025 (AP)

Donald Trump News LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday declared an end to birthright citizenship. Hours later, the Republican leader maintained his support for H1B visa program and said that America “needs great people to come" and that is done through “H1B program"

The multiple executive orders, signed by US President Donald Trump on 1st day, were associated with Paris Agreement, World Health organisation, birthright citizenship, crackdown on immigration, TikTok ban, etc. 

In a major setback to the LGBTQ community, Donald Trump, on Monday, announced that the United States will now recognise only two genders-male and female. He also mandated all federal workers to return to the office full-time and also put a stay on fresh government hirings.

22 Jan 2025, 12:21:50 PM IST

Donald Trump News LIVE: What happens if a child is born outside USA to US citizens?

Donald Trump News LIVE: As per US Citizenship law, a child born in a foreign country can be a US citizen if his/her parents are US citizens or one of them is a US national.

22 Jan 2025, 12:15:14 PM IST

Donald Trump News LIVE: Do all babies born in USA get citizenship?

Donald Trump News LIVE: The executive order, passed by Donald Trump, will come into effect within a month. Till then, all babies born in the USA get the country's citizenship. If the order revoking birthright citizenship comes into effect, then babies born to parents with US citizenship will be eligible for citizenship.

22 Jan 2025, 12:11:25 PM IST

Trump News LIVE: United States will recognise only two genders

Trump News LIVE: On his first day as POTUS, Donald Trump, ordered that the state will recognise only two genders ‘male and female’. Additionally, he also revoked a dozen of orders approved by former president Joe Biden related to racial equity .

22 Jan 2025, 11:49:31 AM IST

Trump News LIVE: Donald Trump reaffirms support for H1B visa

Trump News LIVE: US President, at a press coference, supported H1B visa and said that it is important for the US to bring talented people into the country.

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue