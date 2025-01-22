Donald Trump News LIVE: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday declared an end to birthright citizenship. Hours later, the Republican leader maintained his support for H1B visa program and said that America “needs great people to come" and that is done through “H1B program"
The multiple executive orders, signed by US President Donald Trump on 1st day, were associated with Paris Agreement, World Health organisation, birthright citizenship, crackdown on immigration, TikTok ban, etc.
In a major setback to the LGBTQ community, Donald Trump, on Monday, announced that the United States will now recognise only two genders-male and female. He also mandated all federal workers to return to the office full-time and also put a stay on fresh government hirings.
Donald Trump News LIVE: As per US Citizenship law, a child born in a foreign country can be a US citizen if his/her parents are US citizens or one of them is a US national.
Donald Trump News LIVE: The executive order, passed by Donald Trump, will come into effect within a month. Till then, all babies born in the USA get the country's citizenship. If the order revoking birthright citizenship comes into effect, then babies born to parents with US citizenship will be eligible for citizenship.
Trump News LIVE: On his first day as POTUS, Donald Trump, ordered that the state will recognise only two genders ‘male and female’. Additionally, he also revoked a dozen of orders approved by former president Joe Biden related to racial equity .
Trump News LIVE: US President, at a press coference, supported H1B visa and said that it is important for the US to bring talented people into the country.