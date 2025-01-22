Hello User
22 Jan 2025, 12:21 PM IST Donald Trump News LIVE: What happens if a child is born outside USA to US citizens?

Donald Trump News LIVE: As per US Citizenship law, a child born in a foreign country can be a US citizen if his/her parents are US citizens or one of them is a US national.

22 Jan 2025, 12:15 PM IST Donald Trump News LIVE: Do all babies born in USA get citizenship?

Donald Trump News LIVE: The executive order, passed by Donald Trump, will come into effect within a month. Till then, all babies born in the USA get the country's citizenship. If the order revoking birthright citizenship comes into effect, then babies born to parents with US citizenship will be eligible for citizenship.

22 Jan 2025, 12:11 PM IST Trump News LIVE: United States will recognise only two genders

Trump News LIVE: On his first day as POTUS, Donald Trump, ordered that the state will recognise only two genders ‘male and female’. Additionally, he also revoked a dozen of orders approved by former president Joe Biden related to racial equity .

22 Jan 2025, 11:49 AM IST Trump News LIVE: Donald Trump reaffirms support for H1B visa

Trump News LIVE: US President, at a press coference, supported H1B visa and said that it is important for the US to bring talented people into the country.

