As the US Office of Personnel Management (OPM) moves forward with mass layoffs to restructure the federal bureaucracy, its communications director, McLaurine Pinover, has come under scrutiny for filming fashion videos in her government office, even as hundreds face imminent job losses.

McLaurine Pinover has also shared multiple videos on her Instagram showing off her outfits, filming them from her government office. According to several reports, the videos were posted on Instagram during business hours with hashtags ‘#dcstyle’ and ‘#dcinfluencer’.

The official has also issued several statements, backing the DOGE directives to federal employees to list what they achieved each week in five points, saying it was “a commitment to an efficient and accountable federal workforce.”

On the same day the Office of Personnel Management issued a memo to several agencies instructing them to dismiss underperforming employees, McLaurine Pinover posted an ‘outfit of the day’ video. Another came on the day when education department cut down half of its workforce.

CNN reported that McLaurine Pinover did not respond when asked for a comment and later deleted her Instagram account.

How former staffers reacted to McLaurine Pinover's fashion videos A former staffer expressed shock over the videos, saying, “I saw it, and I was like, ‘Are you kidding me, that’s my office.’ She’s the spokesperson for the agency that is advocating for the firing based on performance and efficiency of the rest of the government workforce, and she’s using government property as a backdrop for her videos,” CNN reported.

Jack Miller, who served as the communications director for OPM under the Biden administration, criticised McLaurine Pinover, calling it absurd that she was posting fashion videos instead of prioritising the protection and support of her staff.