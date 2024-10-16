Donald Trump or Kamala Harris? Impact of US Presidential Elections 2024 on India explored in 5 key points

US Presidential Elections 2024: Will Donald Trump’s protectionism disrupt trade, or will Kamala Harris continue Joe Biden’s cooperative policies? Explore the 5 key areas where the election outcome could reshape India-US relations after November 5 US election.

Gulam Jeelani
Updated16 Oct 2024, 05:28 AM IST
Donald Trump or Kamala Harris? What the US Election 2024 mean for India. 5 crucial points
Donald Trump or Kamala Harris? What the US Election 2024 mean for India. 5 crucial points(REUTERS)

US Presidential Elections 2024: On September 17, Republican nominee Donald Trump said he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter’s visit to the United States.

Modi visited the US on September 21. Three days later, he departed from New York for India without meeting Trump or Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee. Modi, it was said, preferred avoiding meeting US presidential candidates during poll season.

Also Read | US Presidential Elections 2024 Live: Trump questions Harris’ fitness

In 2019, the then-US President Trump hosted PM Modi in Texas at an event attended by an estimated 50,000 people. A year later, Modi welcomed Trump in his home state of Gujarat for an event attended by over 120,000 people.

The US Election 2024 will decide whether Kamala Harris, the current Vice President, or Donald Trump, the former President will be the 47th President of United States. As November 5, D-day draws closer, Mint looks at what the landmark election means for India.

The Biden Era

India-US relations were marked by different levels of cooperation during the outgoing Joe Biden administration, more so in strategy, defence, trade, health, and climate change, to name a few sectors.

In the past few years, the US has reemphasised a robust strategic partnership with India over the shared democratic values and stability in the region, especially the Indo-Pacific.

Also Read | Trump slams Harris’ upcoming Fox News interview, calls it ‘election desperation’

The Quad initiatives improved militarily and strategic relations between th etwo nations, not to mention enhanced sales of defence products, joint drills, and intelligence sharing.

There were efforts to improve trade relations and reduce the gap, while both countries dedicated themselves to climate change concerns with pledges of renewable energy and partnership on the US-India climate and clean energy agenda 2030. The Biden administration also extended aid to India during the COVID-19 pandemic and engaged in Vaccine diplomacy for India’s health needs.

“The US has perceived India through the prism of the ongoing competition in the Indo-Pacific. Washington considers India to be a contributor to regional deterrence in the context of China’s increased assertiveness and—at different times and to different degrees—a geopolitical counterbalance, economic alternative, a more trusted technology partner, and a democratic contrast to China,” wrote Tanvi Madan, author and senior fellow at Brookings, an American think tank.

5 Critical Sectors

The US Presidential Election 2024 could have several critical implications for India. The impact can be broadly classified into five sectors:

1-Bilateral Ties: Whether it is Donald Trump or Kamala Harris, the outcome of the November 5 election will undoubtedly impact the India-US bilateral ties in defence, trade and strategic sectors.

2-Economic Impact: Bilateral trade between India and the US remains a cornerstone of their relationship. According to May 2024 data by economics think tank GTRI, the two countries exchanged about $118 billion worth of goods and services in FY 2023-24.

3-Geopolitics: The US stance on China, Russia, and other regional issues could affect the strategic moves that India wants to make. The US taking a tough stand against China could auger well for India.

Also Read | Kamala Harris’ interview with Fox News—date, time and why it matters

4- Indian Americans: The Indian diaspora in the US plays a crucial role in shaping perceptions and policies. Election outcomes could influence their engagement in bilateral issues. About 4.5 million people in the US identify as being of Indian descent, according to 2020 US Census data.

5- Climate and Technology: Collaboration on Climate Change and technology transfer will also depend on what priorities the new administration will consolidate and adopt.

Carry Forward

If Harris becomes President, she is expected to carry forward most of trade policies established under the Biden administration emphasising economic resilience, domestic manufacturing, and reducing reliance on global supply chains. experts said.

Trump, on the other hand, has always favoured protectionist trade policies, focusing on America-first principles. 

“Questions about a potential Kamala Harris administration will revolve around how much continuity or change there will be from the Biden administration in terms of policy and personnel. Trump is expected to pursue a more transactional approach with greater scrutiny of the trade imbalance and migration," wrote Dr Chietigj Bajpaee, political analyst at Chatham House, a British think tank based in London, England. 

Trump had on September 17 referred to India as a ‘very big abuser’ of trade ties, while calling Modi ‘fantastic.’

Also Read | Trump describes Pennsylvania town hall as ’amazing’ despite fainting incidents

As Madan writes, the relations will depend on the next US President’s priorities and sense of India’s role in them, the next administration’s approach to India and other partners, policies toward China and Russia, and view of US role in the world.

“At the end of the day, however, the importance of the US relationship for New Delhi means it will seek to work closely with whichever candidate makes it to the White House,” she wrote.

Key Takeaways
  • The US Presidential election outcome will significantly affect India-US bilateral ties in defence, trade, and strategy.
  • The Indian diaspora plays a crucial role in shaping perceptions and policies related to US-India relations.
  • Bilateral trade dynamics will vary significantly depending on whether Trump or Harris is elected.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Oct 2024, 05:28 AM IST
Business NewsNewsDonald Trump or Kamala Harris? Impact of US Presidential Elections 2024 on India explored in 5 key points

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.65
    03:58 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -2.65 (-1.67%)

    Tata Power share price

    463.50
    03:58 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.25%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    167.85
    03:59 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    2.45 (1.48%)

    Federal Bank share price

    198.55
    03:48 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    1.55 (0.79%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Godrej Industries share price

    1,045.25
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -56.15 (-5.1%)

    Oil India share price

    559.30
    03:56 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -26.8 (-4.57%)

    HDFC Life Insurance Company share price

    714.40
    03:58 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -26.25 (-3.54%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    218.85
    03:52 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -7.65 (-3.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    894.45
    03:59 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    70.65 (8.58%)

    Aegis Logis share price

    727.80
    03:56 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    51.15 (7.56%)

    Sunteck Realty share price

    595.85
    03:50 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    41.75 (7.53%)

    FDC share price

    568.70
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    35.15 (6.59%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,625.000.00
      Chennai
      77,631.000.00
      Delhi
      77,783.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,635.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.