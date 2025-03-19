US president Donald Trump on Wednesday held a ‘very good’ call with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, a day after he engaged in an hour long phone call with Russia's Vladimir Putin. Post the chat with Zelensky, Donald Trump, facing rejection of a mineral deal with Ukraine, raised the possibility of the United States taking ownership of Ukrainian power plants.

Donald Trump had posted on truth Social that "much of the discussion" with Zelensky was following up on his call on Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin and aimed "to align both Russia and Ukraine in terms of their requests and needs."

It was the first known talk between Donald Trump and Zelensky since a tense meeting in the White House February.

Why Donald Trump Suggested US Control Over Ukrainian Power Plants? "American ownership of those (power) plants would be the best protection for that infrastructure and support for Ukrainian energy infrastructure," Karoline Leavitt told a briefing a day after Donald Trump spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump told Zelensky that the US could be “very helpful in running those plants with its electricity and utility expertise," according to a White House statement from Secretary of State Marco Rubio and national security adviser Mike Waltz that described the call as “fantastic.”

Trump added that “American ownership of those plants could be the best protection for that infrastructure.”

Donald Trump had Proposed Mineral Deal to Ukraine - Was Rejected The proposed minerals deal between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky aimed to provide the US with preferential access to Ukraine's valuable rare earth minerals, including lithium and uranium, in exchange for military aid and support during the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Donald Trump suggested that the deal could be worth up to $1 trillion, framing it as a way for American taxpayers to recoup their investments in Ukraine.

However, Zelensky rejected the initial proposal, arguing that it was heavily skewed towards US interests and lacked essential security guarantees needed to protect Ukraine from future Russian aggression.

The Ukraine President emphasized that agreeing to such terms would place an undue burden on future generations of Ukrainians, stating, "I will not sign what ten generations of Ukrainians will have to pay back".

Donald Trump - Volodymyr Zelensky Call President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said they had a constructive call about moving toward a ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow, with the White House suggesting that the US take control of Ukrainian power plants to ensure their security.

During the call, Zelensky reportedly requested additional Patriot defense missile systems. Rubio and Waltz said Donald Trump “agreed to work with him to find what was available, particularly in Europe."

The call between Trump and Zelensky came a day after the US leader held similar talks with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

According to the Kremlin, Putin made clear to Trump during that call that there must be a cessation of foreign military aide and intelligence sharing as part of any deal.

But White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday underscored that US “intelligence sharing in terms of defense for Ukraine” would continue.

Trump's call with Zelensky was about half the length of his call Tuesday, during which Putin agreed not to target Ukraine’s energy infrastructure but refused to back a full 30-day ceasefire.

In a social media post, Trump said his call with Zelensky was to “align both Russia and Ukraine in terms of their requests and needs” as he seeks to bring a halt to fighting.

“We are very much on track,” Trump added.

Zelensky Rejects Putin’s Key Condition Ukraine's Zelensky rejected Putin’s key condition that Western allies stop providing military aid and intelligence to Ukraine. He said that doing so would endanger lives if citizens were blind to incoming air raids, and lead to the continuation of the war.