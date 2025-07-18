Donald Trump reacts after report reveals his birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein: 'I'm gonna sue, just like…'

US President Donald Trump has threatened to sue The Wall Street Journal after the newspaper published a story revealing a birthday letter the Republican had written to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on his 50th birthday.

The Jeffrey Epstein files continue to haunt US President Donald Trump. The conspiracy theories that helped propel the Republican to power show no sign of fading until the files are ‘satisfactorily’ released to appease the MAGA faithful. Even though the President has urged ‘weaklings’ to ‘move on’ from the Epstein saga, a letter he once wrote to the now-deceased financier and convicted sex offender has now surfaced.

On Wednesday, after angry comments about how the files are a hoax created by Democrats, President Trump lashed out at his own supporters for refusing to let the matter go.

“It was Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday, and Ghislaine Maxwell was preparing a special gift to mark the occasion. She turned to Epstein’s family and friends. One of them was Donald Trump”, WSJ wrote.

What Did WSJ Report on Trump's Letter to Epstein? According to WSJ report, Ghislane Maxwell had collected letters from Trump and dozens of Epstein’s other associates for a 2003 birthday album.

Pages from the leather-bound album—assembled before Epstein was first arrested in 2006—are among the documents examined by Justice Department officials who investigated Epstein and Maxwell years ago, according to people who have reviewed the pages. It’s unclear if any of the pages are part of the Trump administration’s recent review.

The letter bearing Donald Trump’s name, which was reviewed by the Journal, is bawdy—like others in the album. It contains several lines of typewritten text framed by the outline of a naked woman, which appears to be hand-drawn with a heavy marker.

“A pair of small arcs denotes the woman’s breasts, and the future president’s signature is a squiggly “Donald” below her waist, mimicking pubic hair.”, WSJ detailed in their report.

The letter concludes: “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

How Did Trump Respond to the Expose? In an interview with the Journal on Tuesday evening, US president Donald Trump denied writing the letter or drawing the picture. “This is not me. This is a fake thing. It’s a fake Wall Street Journal story,” he said.

“I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women,” he said. “It’s not my language. It’s not my words.”

The US President also said he would file a lawsuit against the newspaper, which is owned by the conservative media mogul Rupert Murdoch, if it published the story: