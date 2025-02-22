Donald Trump removes 150-year-old Oval Office desk after Elon Musk’s son X caught picking his nose

  • US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he had ordered the removal of the iconic Resolute Desk from the Oval Office and sent it for refurbishment. While he did not name Elon Musk or his son in the post, the action comes after the toddler seemingly picked his nose and rubbed on it last week.

Written By Swastika Das Sharma
Published22 Feb 2025, 03:34 PM IST
Advertisement
Donald Trump replaced the iconic Resolute Desk at the Oval Office

A few days ago, US President Donald Trump’s key ally Elon Musk had brought his son X Æ A-Xii to the Oval Office at the White House. Now, the President has ordered the 150-year-old iconic Resolute Desk removed from the Oval Office for refurbishment.

During the meeting between Trump and Musk, four-year-old X was seen running around the Oval Office, making weird noises and more. He also seemingly picked his nose and rubbed the desk on live TV last week.

Advertisement

Now, Trump has replaced the iconic desk with a C&O desk, saying that it has been installed “temporarily”.

Watch the video here:

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Donald Trump posted a photo of the Oval Office with the new desk.

Advertisement
Also Read | Did Elon Musk’s son tell Donald Trump to ‘go away’? Here’s what new video claims

Trump has often in the past labelled himself as a germophobe. However, it was not clear if he replaced the desk due to the nose-picking incident.

“A President, after the election, gets a choice of 1 in 7 desks,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“This desk, the ‘C&O,’ which is also very well known and was used by President George H W Bush and others, has been temporarily installed in the White House while the Resolute Desk is being lightly refinished—a very important job. This is a beautiful, but temporary replacement!” he wrote.

 

The US President did not name Elon Musk or his son in the post. However, international media outlets linked it to the visit by Tesla CEO Musk's son X Æ A-Xii. The business scion had visited the White House for a joint Q&A session with Trump regarding the work of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which Musk heads.

Advertisement

Trump’s new Oval Office desk has rich history

While the Resolute Desk is iconic, the C&O desk, short for Chesapeake and Ohio Railway, has a rich history too.

Also Read | Trump weighs tariffs to counteract foreign taxes on tech firms

The table was initially made for the railway company’s owner, and later in 1975 it was used in the Oval Office Study.

The Georgian-style C&O Desk is made of walnut and features golden handles. The Georgian-style C&O Desk is made of walnut and features golden handles.

George H W Bush was the first and only president − up until Trump − to utilise the C&O Desk.

The Resolute Desk

The Resolute Desk is perhaps the most iconic piece of furniture in the Oval Office. It was gifted by Queen Victoria to President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1880.

Advertisement

The desk, built from the oak timber remains of the British Arctic exploration vessel the HMS Resolute, has been used by every US president since Rutherford B. Hayes.

Also Read | Elon Musk defends cost-cutting efforts in Oval Office appearance

It was first used by President John F. Kennedy in 1961.

According to the White House Historical Association, only three presidents — Lyndon B Johnson, Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford — are believed not to have used the Resolute Desk at all in the West Wing.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsDonald Trump removes 150-year-old Oval Office desk after Elon Musk’s son X caught picking his nose
First Published:22 Feb 2025, 03:34 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App